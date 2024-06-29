Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,170.00 at Argus

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REGN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

REGN stock opened at $1,051.03 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $688.52 and a twelve month high of $1,081.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $984.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $950.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,971 shares of company stock valued at $61,217,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

