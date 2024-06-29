Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,324 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,789 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 53.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,951,000 after buying an additional 1,098,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,383,000 after buying an additional 166,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,785,000 after buying an additional 107,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,026,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,224,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,791. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

