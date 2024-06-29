Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,200 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. 548,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,727. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $987.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.80.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $518,244 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

