Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $674.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.