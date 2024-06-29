Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 2,317.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 51,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sony Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sony Group by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 32,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sony Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 717,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.80.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

