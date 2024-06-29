Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.