Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 423 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.28. 1,500,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

