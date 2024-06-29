Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Crane NXT by 9,630.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane NXT by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.42. 438,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.