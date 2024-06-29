Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 236,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.98. 2,811,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

