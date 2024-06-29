Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $857,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $32,924,413. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FDX traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.84. 4,239,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,968. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.10 and a 200 day moving average of $256.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

