Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,879 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the period. Interface accounts for 1.1% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Interface worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interface by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,714,000 after buying an additional 165,536 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Interface by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,487,000 after buying an additional 140,521 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.68. 941,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,041. The company has a market capitalization of $854.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,637.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

