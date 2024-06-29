Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. 699,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,593. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

