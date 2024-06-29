Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $499,000 Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SFNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.