Request Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $104.79 million and $1.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,851.37 or 0.99995079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012773 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00076301 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10851832 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,477,128.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

