Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rexel Stock Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139. Rexel has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $31.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.

Rexel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $1.281 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Rexel’s payout ratio is presently 78.33%.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

