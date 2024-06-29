Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Increased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.08.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $275.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

