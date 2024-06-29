Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Short Interest Update

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROCL remained flat at $10.94 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth about $1,473,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 9.5% during the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.