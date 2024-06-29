Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.8 %

Denison Mines stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.72. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

