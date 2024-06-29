Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 16,360.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Up 25.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROMJF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. 8,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,918. Rubicon Organics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

