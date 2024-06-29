S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

