S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,929,000 after acquiring an additional 305,404 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,600,000 after acquiring an additional 323,206 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 757,756 shares. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

