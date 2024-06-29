S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 13,034 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 565.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. 8,202,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

