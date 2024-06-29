Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,400 shares, an increase of 178.2% from the May 31st total of 403,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.
Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SAABF remained flat at $23.98 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.
Saab AB (publ) Company Profile
