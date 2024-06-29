Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,400 shares, an increase of 178.2% from the May 31st total of 403,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SAABF remained flat at $23.98 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

