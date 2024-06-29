Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $566.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $523.00 to $566.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $498.00.

Get Saia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

Saia Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $474.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 52-week low of $331.23 and a 52-week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at $311,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $4,270,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Saia by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.