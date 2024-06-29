Saitama (SAITAMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $360,573.78

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Saitama has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Saitama has a market cap of $42.26 million and approximately $360,573.78 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,941,747,453 coins and its circulating supply is 42,356,600,436 coins. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin.

Saitama Coin Trading

