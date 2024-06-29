Saltmarble (SML) 1-Day Volume Tops $50,463.36

Saltmarble (SML) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $132.94 million and $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45772788 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

