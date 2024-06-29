Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.28

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and traded as low as $21.11. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 20,765 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

