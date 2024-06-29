Sapphire Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,052.83 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $1,052.83 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.52 or 0.05557352 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00045560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,800,251,597 coins and its circulating supply is 1,779,713,374 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

