Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $253,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,375,000 after buying an additional 48,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Polaris by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after buying an additional 202,794 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $108,890,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Polaris by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PII traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 878,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,781. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

