Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $99.79 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 4.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

ORCL traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,814,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The company has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

