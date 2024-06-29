Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Trading Down 5.5%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Savaria Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.