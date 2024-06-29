Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,031.58

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,031.58 ($13.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($14.06). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,098 ($13.93), with a volume of 114,840 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,841.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,033.31.

In other news, insider Richard Orders acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($14.17) per share, with a total value of £55,850 ($70,848.66). In other Savills news, insider Mark Ridley sold 25,925 shares of Savills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.42), for a total value of £294,767.25 ($373,927.76). Also, insider Richard Orders purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($14.17) per share, for a total transaction of £55,850 ($70,848.66). 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

