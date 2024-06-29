Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $254.79 and last traded at $254.79. 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.20.

Schindler Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.10 and a 200-day moving average of $250.27.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

