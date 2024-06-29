Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $255.71

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.71 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.30). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 252 ($3.20), with a volume of 168,943 shares traded.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 248.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.53 million, a P/E ratio of 669.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.