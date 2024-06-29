Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $46,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,792,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 487,140 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after acquiring an additional 472,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $102.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

