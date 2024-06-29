Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Scienjoy Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SJ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

