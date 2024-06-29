Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Invests $37,000 in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Real Brokerage accounts for approximately 0.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Separately, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of REAX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.06. 13,719,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,541. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

