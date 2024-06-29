Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 229 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IQVIA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.06.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

