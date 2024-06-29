Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Entegris by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Entegris by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Entegris by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.40. 5,715,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,813. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

