Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,014. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

