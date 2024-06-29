Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,370,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,464,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

