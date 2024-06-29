Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.71. 843,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $237.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.31. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $204.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

