Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.11.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.11. 1,799,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,550. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

