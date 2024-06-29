Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SENS opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Senseonics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

