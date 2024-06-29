Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SENS opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.82.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
