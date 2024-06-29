Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 19.8% in June

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seven & i Trading Up 0.5 %

SVNDY opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.32. Seven & i has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Seven & i alerts:

About Seven & i

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.