ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 6,900.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHASF remained flat at C$0.06 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,261. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.07.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
