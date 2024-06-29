Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

Shares of STSS stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 692,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,145. Sharps Technology has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.