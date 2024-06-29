Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sharps Technology Price Performance
Shares of STSS stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 692,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,145. Sharps Technology has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
