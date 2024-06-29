Short Interest in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Drops By 23.4%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,090,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 36,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
23andMe Stock Performance
NASDAQ ME traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,544,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. 23andMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 66.15% and a negative net margin of 303.55%. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million.
Institutional Trading of 23andMe
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 23andMe from $0.85 to $0.47 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
23andMe Company Profile
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
