Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Rises By 410.2%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, a growth of 410.2% from the May 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
