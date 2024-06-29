Short Interest in British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Drops By 30.0%

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

BTLCY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

